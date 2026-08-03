Durga Prasai has been arrested again

Kathmandu, August 3: A team of Valley Crime Investigation Office and District Police Complex Office Bhaktapur arrested Durga Prasai, a campaigner of restoration Hindu kingdom and Sanatani Nepali civilization, from his residence in Bhaktapur on Sunday night. Police sources said he was arrested on charges of further provoking the situation.

Prasai is the coordinator of the Nation, Nationality, Religion, Culture and Citizen’s Rescue Maha Abhiyan Nepal. He has been frequently arrested on various charges, however, the court has released him time and again.

People’s News Monitoring Service.