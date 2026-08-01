Deepmala Dhakal crowned Miss Nepal World 2026

Kathmandu, August 1: Deepmala Dhakal has been crowned Miss Nepal World 2026.

She was announced as this year’s Miss Nepal winner during the grand finale held on Saturday at The Plaza, Pulchowk, in Lalitpur.

Deepmala had previously won the title of Miss Nepal Hong Kong International 2026. She currently works as an Investment Strategist at BlackRock, one of the world’s leading investment management firms. Besides her professional career, she is also a taekwondo athlete, ramp model, international event host, and marathon runner.

Her family also shares a special connection with the Miss Nepal pageant. Her mother competed in the first-ever Miss Nepal competition, held in 1994.

Meanwhile, Arya Nishant was crowned Miss Nepal International 2026, while Kashish Subba won the title of Miss Nepal Cosmo 2026.

People’s News Monitoring Service.