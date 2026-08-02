Monarchy necessary for Nepal: Manisha Koirala

Kathmandu, August 2: Actress Manisha Koirala has said that a constitutional monarchy is necessary for Nepal’s nationality, sovereignty and stability.

Speaking at the mass signature program of ‘People’s Signature Campaign in Favor of the King-2083’ organized by Shahi Yuva Shakti Nepal, Koirala said that she learned the concept of constitutional monarchy from BP Koirala.

She said, “I learned from BP that we need a constitutional monarchy.” Initially, his views were inclined towards socialism or communism. But over time, assessing the country’s situation, geography and the future of the country, he came to the conclusion that the royal institution is very important for Nepal. “

According to him, the policy of national reconciliation propounded by B. P. Koirala interpreted the institution of state and democracy as symbols of democracy, rather than as opposites.

People’s News Monitoring Service.