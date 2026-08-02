Chinese books donated to Lumbini Buddhist University

Kathmandu, August 2: As Nepal celebrated the 71st anniversary of diplomatic relations between Nepal and China on August 1, various commemorative activities were organized by Nepali institutions and communities to mark the occasion.

On the occasion, Fu Qiang, a Chinese citizen living in Nepal, together with his friends, donated several hundred books worth approximately NPR 250,000 to help Nepali readers gain a better understanding of China. The books were purchased in China, transported to Nepal, and donated to the Nepal-China Friendship Association Lumbini Library, the Faculty of Medicine of Lumbini Buddhist University, Himalaya Book Store, and the Jibaraj Ashrit Foundation.

Fu Qiang, who was appointed International Education and Cultural Exchange Ambassador of Lumbini Buddhist University in April this year, said the donation was fully funded by Chinese individuals who support Nepal-China people-to-people friendship.

Most of the donated books are officially published English-language books about China, together with a smaller number of Chinese-language books. The collection covers various aspects of China and was carefully selected to make it more accessible to Nepali readers. It also includes

Chinese Good Characters and Chinese Good Poetry, published by Beijing

Jiuhe Tianxia Culture Company, which are suitable for beginners learning the Chinese language.

Dr. Sagar, Head of the Faculty of Medicine at Lumbini Buddhist University, said the donation of books on Chinese medicine is highly valuable for the university. He said students would be encouraged to study these materials so that Chinese medicine and Nepal’s traditional medical knowledge could learn from each other and strengthen future cooperation.



Ms. Sagun Rana, Marketing Manager of Dream International Hotel in

Butwal and a Chinese language enthusiast, said she was delighted to see Chinese books being donated to Himalaya Book Store. She said that having access to more books about Chinese language and culture would greatly support her Chinese studies.

The Nepal-China Friendship Association in Lumbini also organized a commemorative event on the occasion.

Following the book donation ceremony, Association Chairman Mr.

Manish Kumar Joshi welcomed more Chinese visitors to learn about Lumbini and expressed hope that more Chinese tourists and investors would come to the region in the future. He also said he hoped the friendship between the people of Nepal and China would continue to grow stronger.

The donors of the books include Mr. Fu Qiang, Mr. Sun Mingqiang, Mr.

Song Xiangmin, Mr. Zhu Hongxin, Mr. Xun Siyun, Mr. Liang Mingzhe, Mr. Lv Xinyuan, Mr. Wang Zezhen, Ms. Ye Zhenyu, Ms. Hu Bo, and Ms. Li Lili. The Tank Road Book Club, together with several other organizations and individuals, also contributed to this donation.

The donation reflects the shared commitment of people in Nepal and China to promoting cultural exchange, educational cooperation, and mutual understanding through books and people-to-people exchanges.