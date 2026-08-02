Govt, Hindu groups ink 13-point deal after Janakpur talks

Janakpurdham, Aug. 2: The government and Hindu organisations signed a 13-point agreement on Saturday following high-level talks aimed at easing tensions over religious issues and addressing demands raised during recent protests.

The agreement was reached between a government negotiating team led by Home Minister Sudan Gurung and representatives of several Hindu groups, including the United Hindu Front and the Hindu Samrat Sena.

According to Dhanusha Chief District Officer Prem Prasad Luintel, the deal seeks to promote religious harmony, maintain social peace and address concerns raised by Hindu organisations following recent unrest in parts of the country.

One of the key provisions commits the government to begin an all-party discussion within three months on the proposal to declare Nepal a Hindu state.

The agreement also calls for tighter regulation of weapons and other provocative activities at religious sites. It introduces restrictions on the use of loudspeakers and sound systems at places of worship, allowing them only for essential religious purposes.

Authorities will also maintain records of people residing in religious institutions, with particular attention to foreign nationals.

The agreement provides for legal action against individuals found spreading religious or ethnic hatred through social media and calls for a review of cases involving those arrested following the Dewanganj incident in Sunsari.

It also includes commitments to provide treatment for people injured during protests, investigate concerns over the distribution of Nepali citizenship, ensure the safety of demonstrators, enforce immigration laws relating to foreign nationals, and strengthen financial oversight of funds received by madrasahs.

The talks were attended by Home Minister Sudan Gurung, Madhesh Province Chief Minister Krishna Prasad Yadav, Finance Minister Yuvraj Bhattarai, Madhesh Province Home Minister Fakira Mahato, House of Representatives member Manish Jha, Janakpurdham Mayor Manoj Kumar Sah and representatives of Hindu organizations, including the Hindu Samrat Sena.

People’s News Monitoring Service