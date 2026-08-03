89 People still missing in Chitwan as search continues

Chitwan, Aug. 3: Police are still searching for 89 people reported missing in Chitwan over the past fiscal year.

According to the Chitwan District Police Office, 764 people were reported missing during the fiscal year. Superintendent of Police Rameshwar Poudel said 675 of them have since been located and reunited with their families, while searches continue for the remaining 89.

Poudel said some people jump into the Narayani River without anyone witnessing the incident, causing them to be listed as missing. In other cases, individuals return home but fail to inform police, leaving their names on the missing persons list. Police also face difficulties contacting families when the phone numbers provided in the original reports are later changed.

The number of missing person reports has increased over the past three fiscal years.

In the fiscal year 2023/24, police received reports of 487 missing persons. Of them, 475 were found, while 12 remain untraced. In 2024/25, 553 people were reported missing, with 540 located and 13 still missing.

The district also recorded 381 complaints of domestic violence during the last fiscal year. Police mediated 305 cases, while 71 were filed in court. Five complaints are still under discussion.

In the previous fiscal year, police received 542 domestic violence complaints. Of those, 469 were settled through mediation, while 73 proceeded to court.

A year earlier, 490 domestic violence complaints were registered. Police resolved 411 through mediation, while 79 were referred to the courts.

Police also received 2,305 general complaints during the last fiscal year, including 1,878 filed directly with the District Police Office and 427 forwarded by the District Administration Office. Of these, 2,108 have been resolved through mediation, while 197 remain pending, according to police records.

People’s News Monitoring Service