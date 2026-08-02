Prince William pays tribute to Nirmal Purja

Kathmandu, Aug. 2: Prince William has expressed deep sorrow over the death of world-renowned Nepali mountaineer Nirmal Purja, who was killed in an avalanche on Pakistan’s Broad Peak.

Paying tribute to Purja, the Prince of Wales described the former member of Britain’s elite special forces as one of the world’s greatest mountaineers and a truly extraordinary individual.

In a post on X, Prince William wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the tragic news of the deaths of Nirmal Purja and all those who lost their lives in the Broad Peak avalanche.”

He added, “Before introducing Nepali mountaineers to the world stage, Nims served with distinction in the British Armed Forces. His courage, humility and selfless determination to pursue what seemed impossible made him a truly exceptional person. My thoughts are with his family and with the families of everyone who lost their lives.”

Purja, 43, popularly known as “Nims,” was leading a 10-member expedition on Broad Peak, the world’s 12th highest mountain in Pakistan’s Karakoram range, when the team was caught in an avalanche on Thursday.

Elite Exped, the expedition company he co-founded, confirmed Purja’s death and said none of the other members of the expedition had survived the avalanche. The Alpine Club of Pakistan had earlier also confirmed that there were no survivors from the climbing team.

People’s News Monitoring Service