Vietnam’s Foreign Ministry confers “Outstanding Award” to Honorary Consul General Rajeshkaji Shrestha

Kathmandu, August 1: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam has honored Honorary Consul General of Vietnam to Nepal, Rajesh Kazi Shrestha, with the prestigious “Outstanding Award”, along with a certificate of recognition.

The award was presented in recognition of Shrestha’s significant role as a bridge in strengthening and elevating trade, tourism, and cultural relations between Nepal and Vietnam, as well as for facilitating services to Vietnamese citizens and businesses in Nepal and making remarkable contributions to enhancing bilateral cooperation. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam conferred the prestigious honor under the category “Contribution to Vietnam’s Foreign Service.”

The certificate, regarded as one of the highest recognitions among honorary consular representatives, bears the signature of Vietnam’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ho Binh Trung.

The citation accompanying the award states that Shrestha has made outstanding contributions to strengthening diplomatic relations between Nepal and Vietnam, expanding mutual cooperation and promoting Vietnam’s foreign service.

The Ministry further praised his important role in the development of Vietnam’s diplomatic sector, the expansion of international relations, and the strengthening of the country’s foreign service.

Expressing his gratitude upon receiving the honor, Honorary Consul General Shrestha thanked the Government of Vietnam, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Embassy of Vietnam in New Delhi and all concerned institutions for the recognition. He reaffirmed his commitment to continue working actively to make Nepal-Vietnam cooperation more effective, stronger, and result-oriented.

On the occasion, Shrestha emphasized the need to establish direct air connectivity between Nepal and Vietnam, stating that such a connection would elevate Buddhist tourism, trade, investment and cultural relations to a new level. He noted that Nepal, the birthplace of Lord Buddha, and Vietnam, a country with rich Buddhist heritage and a large Buddhist population, have strong potential to deepen religious and cultural ties through direct air links.

He further stated that Lumbini could serve as a focal point for promoting Buddhist tourism and expressed confidence that direct flights would significantly expand religious tourism, cultural exchanges, academic cooperation, and business partnerships.

Shrestha also highlighted the vast potential for cooperation between Nepal and Vietnam in the fields of information technology, tourism, services, education, manufacturing, agriculture, food processing, infrastructure, renewable energy, mining & minerals and investment. He stated that joint investment and partnerships in these sectors would provide mutual benefits to both countries.