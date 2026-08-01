Nirmal Purja no more

Kathmandu, August 1: Nirmal Purja, widely known as Nimsdai, who challenged the world’s highest mountains with his indomitable willpower, discipline, and courage, has finally found his eternal resting place in the embrace of the mountains he loved most.

A devastating avalanche on Broad Peak (8,047 meters) in Pakistan’s Karakoram Range has brought to an end the remarkable journey of one of the greatest figures in the history of mountaineering. To climbers around the world, he was far more than a successful mountaineer. He was living proof that “Nothing Is Impossible.”

Guided by that philosophy throughout his life, Nimsdai inspired millions to dream beyond their perceived limits. Tragically, the words he shared on social media before his final expedition turned out to be his last.

He had written:

“Broad Peak, please allow me to climb safely to the top and return home safely.”

This time, however, the mountain did not answer his prayer.

In 2019, Nirmal Purja stunned the world by announcing an ambitious goal—to climb all 14 mountains higher than 8,000 meters within just seven months. Many dismissed the idea as impossible. But for Nimsdai, the word “impossible” existed only in the dictionary.

Through his expedition, aptly named Project Possible, he successfully climbed all 14 eight-thousanders in just six months and six days, rewriting mountaineering history. His extraordinary journey was later chronicled in the Netflix documentary 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible, earning him worldwide recognition. From that point on, Nimsdai became not only a mountaineering legend but also an international symbol of courage and self-belief.

Nirmal Purja’s legacy was not confined to world records. He was equally renowned for risking his own life to rescue climbers in distress.

From Mount Everest to K2 and other towering peaks, he led numerous rescue missions. Where others hesitated, he stepped forward. It was this courage that made him stand apart within the global mountaineering community.

For him, mountains were not merely a means of achieving personal glory. They were places that tested humanity, leadership, and responsibility. During his 2019 expedition, Nimsdai released a now-iconic photograph showing a long queue of climbers approaching the summit of Everest.

The image sparked an international debate over overcrowding, commercialization, and safety on the world’s highest mountain. A single photograph revealed a harsh reality of modern mountaineering that the world could no longer ignore.

Born in Dana village of Myagdi district, Nirmal Purja did not grow up dreaming of climbing mountains. His first ambition was to become a British Gurkha soldier, following in the footsteps of his father and elder brothers.

At the age of 18, he fulfilled that dream. He later became the first Nepali to join the elite Special Boat Service (SBS) of the Royal Marines.

His 16 years of military service, including deployments in Afghanistan and other demanding operations, instilled in him exceptional discipline, risk management skills, and the ability to make critical decisions under extreme pressure. Those military experiences later became his greatest strengths in the mountains.

Eventually, his passion for mountaineering compelled him to leave the security of his military career—a decision that would transform the history of Nepali mountaineering.

For decades, Nepali Sherpas and guides had largely been viewed as supporting figures in international expeditions. Nimsdai challenged and changed that perception.

In 2021, he led a team of ten Nepali climbers to make the first-ever winter ascent of K2, proving to the world that Nepalis are not merely route-finders—they are leaders capable of making history. His company, Elite Exped, also played a significant role in establishing Nepali mountaineers as a respected international brand.

Just last week, he successfully climbed Gasherbrum II, completing his 57th ascent of an 8,000-meter peak. Had he successfully summited Broad Peak on this expedition, he was all but certain to set another world record by becoming the first person to climb every 8,000-meter mountain except Cho Oyu twice without supplemental oxygen.

Fate, however, had written a different ending.

The avalanche on Broad Peak claimed not only Nimsdai’s life but also those of his trusted companions, Pur Bahadur Gurung (Yukta) and Nima Sherpa.

Nirmal Purja’s death is not merely the loss of an accomplished mountaineer. The world has lost an inspirational leader, a fearless rescuer, a disciplined soldier, a man who relentlessly challenged the impossible, and a role model for millions of young people.

The phrase he repeated throughout his life was:

“Nothing Is Impossible.”

Today, he is no longer with us. Yet the records he set, the lives he saved, the courage he demonstrated on behalf of Nepal, and the confidence he instilled in countless people will endure forever.

In the history of mountaineering, Nirmal Purja will live on—not simply as a name, but as an enduring source of inspiration.

People’s News Monitoring Service.