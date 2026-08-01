Nirmal Purja dies in Broad Peak avalanche in Pakistan

Kathmandu, Aug 1: Renowned Nepal-born mountaineer and former British Special Forces soldier Nirmal Purja has died after being caught in an avalanche on Broad Peak in Pakistan. He was 43.

Purja earned global recognition after setting a world record by climbing all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres in just six months.

His death was confirmed on Saturday by his company, Elite Exped. In a statement posted on social media, the company said:

“It is with profound sadness and shock that we confirm Nirmal ‘Nimsdai’ Purja lost his life following the tragic avalanche on Broad Peak. We can also confirm that other members of the climbing team also sadly did not survive.”

Purja was caught in the avalanche on July 30 while leading an expedition on the 8,047-metre Broad Peak in Pakistan.

People’s News Monitoring Service