NC’s dissident faction calls national assembly

Kathmandu, August 1: Nepali Congress dissident faction leader Dr. Shashanka Koirala has said that the party’s national assembly will be held in Kathmandu from Shrawan 29–31 to address the country’s prevailing political instability and the internal challenges facing the party.

Speaking at a press conference held at the party’s contact office in Chundevi today, Dr. Koirala said the assembly would be organized under the coordination of a 551-member organizing committee with the objective of giving the party fresh ideological direction and organizational momentum.

Dr. Koirala stated that Nepali politics has been mired in uncertainty and violence over the past year, adding that the resulting instability has had a direct impact on the Nepali Congress.

Recalling the violent incidents of September last year, he said the brutal attack on party president Sher Bahadur Deuba and Central Working Committee member Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba, along with the vandalism of party offices, created a tragic situation. He lamented that, despite the need for unity during such a crisis, the party failed to come together.

“At a time when extending the party’s tenure under its statute was unavoidable due to extraordinary circumstances, the unexpected proposal for a special general convention deepened internal divisions. As a result, the party was unable to achieve the expected outcome in the elections,” he said. “Religious tolerance and social harmony are the foundations of our national unity, and all stakeholders must act responsibly to preserve them.”

Dr. Koirala said the national assembly has been called to overcome the sense of frustration within the party and to establish greater policy clarity. Invitations have been extended to current and former party office-bearers, lawmakers, provincial and district presidents, representatives of sister organizations, and intellectuals associated with the democratic movement.

Responding to a question regarding fellow party leader Dr. Shekhar Koirala, he said Dr. Shekhar has extended his full support to the campaign and expressed his solidarity, although he would be unable to attend due to prior commitments.

People’s News Monitoring Service.