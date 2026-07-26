Kathmandu, July 26: Finance Minister Dr Swarnim Wagle has called on Nepalis living abroad to stay confident in the government’s commitment to the principle of “Once a Nepali, always a Nepali,” while urging them to invest in Nepal’s economic revival.

Addressing a virtual conference organised by young Nepali entrepreneurs in Australia on Saturday, Wagle described the diaspora as goodwill ambassadors who can play a key role in expanding investment and supporting national development.

He said the government, backed by what he called an unprecedented public mandate, is focused on strengthening good governance, improving public service delivery and reviving the economy. Reviewing the administration’s first 100 days, Wagle claimed it had laid the foundation for merit-based governance, zero tolerance for corruption and major economic reforms.

The finance minister said the latest budget had introduced tax, revenue and spending reforms while creating new investment opportunities. He urged overseas Nepalis to bring both their own and foreign investment into Nepal, assuring them that the government would facilitate the repatriation of investment returns.

Wagle highlighted initiatives such as NRNA Bonds, Offshore Bonds and alternative financing mechanisms as part of the government’s efforts to attract diaspora investment. He also invited Nepalis abroad to suggest additional policy measures that could make investing in Nepal easier.

Noting that people of Nepali origin account for nearly one percent of Australia’s population, Wagle said they represent a valuable asset for Nepal’s prosperity. He urged the diaspora to work together with the government in building the country’s future, saying Nepal’s economic recovery requires support not only from the state but also from Nepalis living around the world.