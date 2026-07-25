Government can be toppled in a single day: Prachanda

Kathmandu, July 25: Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Coordinator Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has said the government could be brought down in a single day.

Addressing a programme in Kathmandu, he said the government could be toppled within a day if political parties chose to do so.

“If every party, according to its strength and capacity, mobilises 500,000 to 700,000 people in Kathmandu and 100,000 to 150,000 people in every district headquarters, why wouldn’t it happen? The entire situation can change in a single day. They themselves have taught us that,” Prachanda said.

He warned that if those in power once again engaged in the game of forming and toppling governments, they would be crushed beyond political recovery.

Prachanda said leftist and communist parties bear the primary responsibility for protecting the nation.

“We are the ones most concerned today. We led the major rebellion, political change, people’s movement, and the Constituent Assembly process that brought the country to this point. We are the ones most concerned about the future of this nation,” he said.

Prachanda also claimed that Nepal’s policy of non-alignment had been violated by the celebration of the Dalai Lama’s birthday this year. He said these developments should not be viewed as ordinary events.

People’s News Monitoring Service

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