CIAA seeks Rs 25.31 billion in corruption cases against 990 defendants

Kathmandu, July 25: Nepal’s Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) received 33,328 new complaints during the fiscal year 2025/26 (2082/83 BS), according to its annual review.

Including 7,323 complaints carried over from the previous fiscal year, the anti-graft body handled a total of 40,651 complaints.

Preliminary data released at the CIAA’s annual review programme held at its headquarters in Tangal on Friday show that the commission resolved 32,799 complaints, or 80.68 per cent of the total, while 7,852 cases have been carried forward to the current fiscal year 2026/27 (2083/84 BS).

Nearly half, 48.96 per cent, of all complaints were related to local governments. Complaints involving federal agencies accounted for 38 per cent, while 13.04 per cent concerned provincial governments.

The CIAA said its website remained the most effective channel for receiving complaints, accounting for 30.91 per cent of submissions. Emails made up 27.02 per cent, written applications 21.74 per cent, postal mail 12.87 per cent, while the remaining 7.46 percent came through telephone calls, social media, the mobile app, newspapers, the National Vigilance Centre, Hello Sarkar, and other channels.

During the fiscal year, the commission held 62 meetings and made 1,130 decisions. It filed 175 corruption cases at the Special Court, including four money laundering cases.

The commission named 990 individuals as defendants and sought recovery of Rs 25.31 billion in alleged losses. According to the CIAA, the claimed amount is nearly four times higher than that of the previous fiscal year.

Of the cases filed, 56 involved damage to public property, 41 related to bribery, 27 involved illegal gain or loss, 15 concerned fake academic certificates, 11 involved illicit enrichment, five related to revenue leakage and embezzlement, five involved money laundering, and 15 fell under other categories.

The CIAA also carried out 27 sting operations during the year. The commission said the Special Court delivered verdicts in 156 cases during the fiscal year, with guilt established in 81 cases, or 51.92 per cent. It also filed appeals in the Supreme Court against 104 judgements after receiving the full text of the verdicts and sought judicial review in three cases.

To strengthen corruption control and promote good governance, the CIAA conducted four district-level and 134 local-level interaction programmes during the year.

Speaking at the annual review, Chief Commissioner Prem Kumar Rai said the commission had made notable progress in resolving complaints but stressed the need to further improve the quality of investigations. He called for more skilled personnel, wider use of modern technology, and stronger capacity building for investigation officers.

Other commissioners and the CIAA secretary also stressed the need for policy and legal reforms to make investigations and prosecutions more effective and to achieve the goals set out in the commission’s fifth strategic plan.

People’s News Monitoring Service