UML, NCP ink three-point agreement to form governments in provinces

Kathmandu, July 25: The Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) and the Nepali Communist Party have reached a three-point agreement on forming provincial governments and cooperating with each other.

The agreement, signed on Saturday, bears the signatures of CPN-UML Chairman K. P. Sharma Oli and CPN coordinator Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

According to the parties, the agreement aims to end the disputes that emerged during the provincial budget-making process, resolve the budgetless situation and political deadlock, and establish stable provincial governments.

Under the agreement, the two parties will work together in the provincial assemblies to form coalition governments. They have also pledged to promote political stability, good governance, prosperity, and the overall development of the provinces.

People’s News Monitoring Service.