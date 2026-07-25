India’s Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns

Kathmandu, July 25: India’s Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post on Saturday. Announcing that he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pradhan said he had taken the decision to ensure that the situation arising from the ongoing protests over examination irregularities would not be exploited by “anti-national forces.”

In his resignation letter, published on the social media platform X, Pradhan wrote, “The situation that has arisen at Jantar Mantar and in other parts of the country must not be misused by anti-national forces. The unity of the nation must remain intact. The future of every student in India should not become entangled in legal complications.”

He further stated, “Keeping all these factors in mind, I have submitted my resignation to the Honorable Prime Minister.”

Pradhan’s resignation comes in the wake of nationwide protests against alleged examination irregularities and after social activist Sonam Wangchuk completed a 26-day hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.

He said he has always had unwavering faith in India’s democracy and holds deep respect for the aspirations, dreams, and expectations of the country’s youth.

Referring to developments over the past 10 days, Pradhan said he was deeply saddened, adding, “This is not a matter of my personal reputation. India’s youth are the nation’s real strength. I am determined not to let them fall into a vicious cycle of uncertainty and confusion.”

Defending the government’s handling of the controversy surrounding the NEET-UG examination, Pradhan said that after irregularities were detected in the examination held on May 3, 2026, the central government assigned the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), cancelled the examination, and conducted a fresh re-examination.

People’s News Monitoring Service.