Dr KC’s health condition worsens

Dhangadhi, July 26: Dr Govinda KC, who is on a hunger strike in Dhangadhi, Kailali, has refused to receive glucose and intravenous fluids despite his deteriorating health condition.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by Seti Provincial Hospital, Dr KC is suffering from muscle spasms and extreme weakness, making it difficult for him to speak or walk. The hospital said his condition has become critical and that he is being treated in the intensive care unit under the supervision of specialist doctors.

Although Dr KC has refused glucose and IV fluids, a four-member medical team led by hospital physicians is monitoring him around the clock, said his aide Amrit Jaisi.

The hospital said Dr KC’s blood pressure has fluctuated between 90/60 and 110/70 mmHg. His blood sugar level has dropped to between 50 and 60 mg/dL, resulting in hypoglycaemia. Doctors have also detected ketone bodies in his urine, while sodium levels and white blood cell counts continue to decline.

Also on Saturday, Education, Science and Technology Ministry Secretary Chudamani Paudel visited Dr KC in the ICU at Seti Provincial Hospital. The two held preliminary discussions on the demands raised by Dr KC, with more detailed talks scheduled for Sunday.

Dr KC has continued his hunger strike, pressing three demands related to Shahid Dashrath Chand Health Sciences University.

His first demand is the immediate operation of a 300-bed teaching hospital with adequate staffing. The second calls for the university to begin MBBS and other medical education programmes within the current academic session.

His third demand is the immediate cancellation of the appointments of the university’s vice chancellor and registrar, alleging that they were made despite conflicts of interest.

Dr KC says the demands must be addressed without delay to reform medical education and expand quality healthcare services in Sudurpashchim Province.