Seven months on, RPP merger still not legal

Kathmandu, July 24: The merger between the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) and Rastriya Prajatantra Party Nepal (RPP Nepal), announced last December, has yet to receive legal recognition even after seven months.

The unification between the RPP led by Rajendra Lingden and the RPP Nepal led by Kamal Thapa was announced on December 31. However, the Election Commission has not approved the merger because both parties failed to submit the required documents.

The RPP itself submitted its formal application for party unification only on June 17.

The Election Commission has now written to both RPP and RPP Nepal, asking them to furnish the missing documents. In a letter sent on July 17, the Commission said its review of the documents submitted with the application found them incomplete under Section 10 of the Political Parties Act, 2017, and Rule 8 of the Political Parties Regulations, 2017.

The Commission has directed both parties to submit the additional documents and information required to process and legally recognize the merger.

People’s News Monitoring Service