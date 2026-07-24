Constitution Amendment

The 2015 Constitution, drafted under strong Indo-Western influence following the 12-point Delhi agreement, has failed to deliver political stability, good governance, or economic prosperity. Instead, the country has accumulated massive foreign debt, corruption has become deeply entrenched, and society has grown increasingly divided. The September 8–9 Gen-Z uprising, in which more than 76 youths lost their lives, exposed the public’s frustration with the existing political system.

The protesters demanded a system capable of ensuring good governance, controlling corruption, and safeguarding Nepal’s sovereignty and independence. Following the movement, the government led by Prime Minister Balen Shah, enjoying a near two-thirds majority, formed a constitutional amendment task force under the coordination of Asim Shah. However, the opposition parties have shown little willingness to cooperate, making meaningful constitutional reform increasingly difficult.

We appreciate the government’s effort to address the structural weaknesses of the current system through constitutional amendment. Nevertheless, we believe that piecemeal amendments alone cannot resolve the deeper problems. Political forces that, in our view, remain influenced by foreign interests are unlikely to support the removal of provisions they consider beneficial to their agenda.

We also believe that Nepal cannot achieve lasting political stability without restoring the constitutional monarchy and reinstating the country’s identity as a Hindu nation. Since the 2006 political change and the abolition of the monarchy, governance has steadily deteriorated. Constitutional bodies and oversight institutions have increasingly come under political influence, while brokers and power intermediaries have flourished. Corruption has weakened public confidence, and institutions responsible for accountability have become less effective, undermining the very principles of democracy.

The government appears sincere in its attempt to build a system that upholds democracy, the rule of law, and citizens’ rights. Yet its efforts may prove insufficient without broader political consensus.

The failure to fundamentally address constitutional shortcomings during the September 9 negotiations has left the present government confronting the consequences today. If meaningful reform continues to stall, public dissatisfaction is likely to grow, and demands for a new constitution—including provisions for the monarchy and Nepal’s status as a Hindu nation—may re-emerge with greater patriotic force.