Vice President attends Egypt’s national day reception

Kathmandu, July 24: Vice President Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav attended a reception hosted by the Embassy of the Arab Republic of Egypt in Kathmandu this evening to mark the 74th National Day of Egypt.

The reception was hosted by Ambassador of Egypt to Nepal, Sherif El Diwany which was attended by heads of diplomatic missions, senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, political leaders, businesspersons, journalists and other distinguished guests.

Addressing the gathering, Ambassador El Diwany said Nepal and Egypt have enjoyed nearly seven decades of cordial diplomatic relations, underpinned by close cooperation in international forums, particularly the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement. He said both countries have consistently supported multilateralism, dialogue and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

The Ambassador noted that bilateral relations have gained fresh momentum in recent years with cooperation expanding to education, culture, tourism, agriculture, trade, investment and capacity-building. He highlighted the growing number of Nepali students pursuing higher education in Egypt, including at Al-Azhar University.

Referring to the bilateral consultation mechanism between the foreign ministries of the two countries,.

Ambassador El Diwany said the latest round of consultations held on June 9, 2026 concluded successfully, resulting in the signing of several memoranda of understanding, including one between Nepal’s Institute of Foreign Affairs and Egypt’s Institute of Diplomatic Studies.

Highlighting Egypt’s development journey, the Ambassador said the country is implementing wide-ranging reforms under Egypt Vision 2030, with major investments in infrastructure, transportation, energy, agriculture, health, education and digital transformation. He also pointed to Egypt’s progress in renewable energy, investment promotion, tourism and regional trade.

The Ambassador reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to promoting peace, stability and dialogue in the Middle East and expressed confidence that Nepal-Egypt friendship would continue to grow stronger through expanded cooperation in trade, tourism, academic exchanges and institutional partnerships.

People’s News Monitoring Service.