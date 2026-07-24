Landslides, road erosion disrupt major highways across Nepal

Kathmandu, July 24: Continuous rainfall, accompanied by landslides and road erosion, has disrupted several major highways and road sections across the country.

According to an update released by Nepal Police as of 6:00 a.m. today, nine road sections have been completely blocked.

Police said that traffic has been suspended on the Khurkot–Nepalthok–Katunjebesi section of the BP Highway, which connects Kavre and Sindhuli, from 6:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. due to the potential risk of flooding.

Similarly, all types of vehicles have been prohibited from operating on the Kanti Lokpath between 5:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. throughout the monsoon season.

The Mechi Highway at Rajduwali in Ilam Municipality-9 has been completely blocked after the road became heavily waterlogged and muddy. The Araniko Highway has also been fully obstructed by landslides at Jiro Kilo and Kodari in Bhotekoshi Rural Municipality of Sindhupalchok.

Likewise, the following road sections have been completely blocked by landslides:

The Kaligandaki Corridor at Belbagar in Jaimini Municipality-8, Baglung;

The Ghorahi–Thawang Sahid Highway in Paribartan Rural Municipality, Rolpa;

The Nagma–Gamgadhi Road at Pina Khola in Chhayanath Rara Municipality-7, Mugu;

The Pasang Lhamu Highway in Gosaikunda Rural Municipality, Rasuwa;

The Mid-Hill Highway at Panikhola in Panchadebal Binayak Municipality-4, Achham; and

The Besisahar–Chame–Manang Road at Myagde Bhir in Marsyangdi Rural Municipality-4, Lamjung.

Meanwhile, police said that although the Lamosangu–Ramechhap Road at Kirnetar in Tamakoshi Rural Municipality-5, Dolakha, has been blocked due to erosion caused by the Tamakoshi River, an alternative route has been opened through the premises of the Khimti Rural Electric Cooperative Office.

People’s News Monitoring Service.