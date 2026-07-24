PM free to wear black glasses and suits, not to commit dark deeds: Thapa

Kathmandu, July 24: Nepali Congress General Secretary Gagan Thapa launched a sharp attack on the government’s and Prime Minister’s working style, saying no one has the right to commit “dark deeds” in the name of good governance.

Speaking at the “New Circumstances, New Resolve, New Campaign” declaration programme held at the National Assembly Hall on Thursday to mark the 44th Memorial Day of BP Koirala, Thapa accused the government of trying to bring constitutional bodies under its influence.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s recent conduct, Thapa said, “The Prime Minister is free to wear black glasses and black clothes, but he is not free to commit dark deeds. We have been raising this issue in Parliament as well.”

He questioned whether the government was trying to turn the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA), an independent constitutional body, into an extension of the Prime Minister’s Secretariat.

“Is the Prime Minister trying to make the CIAA a shadow of his secretariat? The government must answer this,” Thapa said. “The CIAA is accountable to the Constitution, not to the government’s pressure.”

Commenting on media reports claiming that the Prime Minister threatened CIAA officials, Thapa challenged the government to either refute the reports or take action against the media if they were false.

“If those reports are untrue, take action against the media concerned. Otherwise, we deserve a satisfactory explanation. Our main question is whether the Government of Nepal respects the Constitution or not,” he said.

Taking a swipe at leaders aligned with the Sher Bahadur Deuba faction over their recent criticism of him, Thapa said, “Yesterday, it seemed there was a Gagan Thapa criticism competition in the name of BP Memorial Day. I thought it was better not to listen to it, so I ignored it.”

Thapa also said the Nepali Congress is not just a political party but a national force. He stressed the need to reshape the party in line with technology, modern thinking and the aspirations of the younger generation.

“We have the organisation, policies and objectives. Now we must respect our senior colleagues while encouraging the younger generation and taking the party to a new height,” he said.

People’s News Monitoring Service