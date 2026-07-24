BABBLES: Paying Tax Even After Death

By Babbler

Finance Minister Wagle has extended taxation to medical treatment and education as well. Even after a patient’s death, additional tax is levied on hospital bills. Tax must also be paid for ambulance and hearse services. It appears that the government is raising revenue to sustain an unnecessarily large political establishment across the country’s three tiers of government—the federal, provincial, and local levels.

In Nepali tradition, there is a ritual known as “Katto Khane” after the death of a family member. Perhaps the government is collecting funds to offer “Katto” for political representatives as well!

Relocating Squatters

The government’s decision to relocate squatters to their home districts, from where many migrated to Kathmandu and settled on public land, is a positive step. It has also announced that land will be provided to them in their places of origin. However, employment is even more important than land ownership.

The government should complement this initiative by providing vocational and skill-development training to ensure sustainable employment. Land could be made available at affordable prices through an instalment payment scheme. In addition, the government should coordinate with local industries to create employment opportunities for relocated families. As the saying goes, it is better to teach people how to catch fish than simply give them fish to eat.

Two-Day Weekend

A two-day weekly holiday is a sensible policy, as it can reduce fuel consumption and promote domestic tourism. However, the government should review and rationalize the growing number of public holidays that have been introduced primarily to satisfy different interest groups.

Nepal is home to diverse ethnic and religious communities, each with its own festivals and New Year celebrations. It is only natural that these communities observe their respective festivals. However, while members of the concerned community should be entitled to a public holiday, others should continue their regular work. Such an approach would respect cultural diversity while minimizing disruptions to public services and economic productivity.

Ruling Party in a Cold War

Prime Minister Balen Shah leads his own team within the government, while Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle is regarded as being aligned with the camp of Rastriya Swatantra Party Chair Rabi Lamichhane. Reports suggest that Prime Minister Shah is dissatisfied with Wagle, who, in turn, continues to enjoy the backing of Lamichhane. As a result, a tug of war appears to have emerged between the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister.

This apparent cold war raises questions about the prospects for stable party-based governance. It also highlights the lack of a strong democratic culture within political parties and among their leaders. Although the Rastriya Swatantra Party commands nearly a two-thirds majority in Parliament, internal divisions could undermine the smooth functioning of the government.

QUOTES OF THE WEEK

The outspoken Finance Minister, who follows the World Bank’s policy prescriptions, has imposed VAT on electricity used by ordinary households through the budget. The measure will come into effect tomorrow, the first day of the Nepali month of Shrawan (July 17). As a result, electricity tariffs will increase by 5 percent for household consumers and by 13 percent for institutions such as hospitals, schools, irrigation systems, and drinking water projects.

–Ratan Bhandari

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An economic policy that squeezes consumers as much as possible! In Clause 10(b) of his budget speech, the “golden boy” Finance Minister says, “We will facilitate arrangements for Nepali citizens to invest abroad.” In other words, investment will contribute to the development of foreign countries rather than Nepal. How? By extracting as much as possible from ordinary Nepalis. Then why would foreigners invest in Nepal?

–Dipak Gyawali

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It now appears that Trump is moving in a direction that could cause America to lose its status as the world’s superpower for good.

–Babu Lal Bhandari

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Nepalese people are sick and tired of hearing constant complaints about Nepal from fellow Nepalese living abroad. They are equally weary of endless, baseless criticism. Everyone says the current system is bad and that a better one should be created. Nepal certainly needs better leadership. But what kind of system are they talking about? Who will create it? Where can such a system be found? And where do we find those leaders?

–Deepak Raj Joshi

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We have never truly thought about how we and our nation can succeed. It is enough for us if others lose or others win—we remain content. Then why do we need a government that actually works? It is enough if someone simply protects our frustrations and prejudices.

–Keshav P. Bhattarai

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Even after the completion of the World Bank-funded road widening project, the Narayangadh–Muglin Highway continues to suffer from frequent landslides. Technically, this is not a normal situation. It raises the suspicion that there may have been negligence during the project’s design phase. Shouldn’t the government conduct a technical investigation so that lessons can be learned?

–Surya Raj Acharya

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The countries with fully constitutional monarchies, yet they rank among the highest in:

the Human Development Index,

the World Happiness rankings,

the list of least corrupt countries,

the rankings for welfare democracies,

the rule of law,

peace and stability,

equitable welfare states,

and now, they have also become World Cup champions.

–Rabindra Mishra

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Indian diplomacy increasingly appears to be preoccupied with manufacturing symbolic honours for political leaders rather than advancing India’s national interests.

–Suhasini Haidar

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Is the Balen government preparing to abandon Nepal’s sovereign territory of Limpiyadhura, Kalapani, and Lipulekh, which is already incorporated into the Constitution?

If so, then, apart from everything else, such an act would also be unconstitutional.

—Ratna Sansar Shrestha

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Looking at the court’s decisions over the past one or two months, it feels as though the judiciary—not the opposition parties—has become the government’s principal opponent.

–Radha Budhathoki Magar

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If there really is a tussle between the Finance Minister and the Prime Minister, then it would be better for the Finance Minister to resign and step aside. It is extremely inappropriate for the Prime Minister to meet the country’s economic stakeholders without the Finance Minister being present.

–Dipak Paudyal

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Excerpted and translated by Sushma Shrestha.