Spain outclass France, march into final

Arlington, July 15: Spain produced a clinical display to beat France 2-0 and book their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, ending Les Bleus’ hopes of reaching a third straight final. Luis de la Fuente’s side controlled the semifinal from start to finish, combining disciplined defending with sharp attacking play to outclass one of the tournament’s favourites.

Spain took the lead in the 22nd minute when captain Mikel Oyarzabal calmly converted a penalty after teenage sensation Lamine Yamal was brought down inside the box. The goal settled Spain, who continued to dominate possession and dictated the tempo with crisp passing through midfield.

The second goal came in the 58th minute, scored by right-back Pedro Porro. Dani Olmo combined brilliantly with Porro before the Tottenham defender finished the move with precision, leaving French goalkeeper Mike Maignan with little chance. Spain nearly added a third, only for Yamal’s effort to be ruled out for offside.

Spain’s victory rested on another outstanding team performance. Rodri anchored midfield with authority, breaking up French attacks while keeping possession moving. Dani Olmo constantly found pockets of space between the lines and played a key role in creating the second goal. Lamine Yamal once again showed maturity beyond his years, troubling France’s defence throughout the evening with his pace and dribbling. Oyarzabal continued his remarkable tournament by scoring his fifth goal, while Porro excelled at both ends of the pitch.

Defensively, Spain were equally impressive. Goalkeeper Unai Simón was rarely tested as centre-backs Pau Cubarsí and Aymeric Laporte kept Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé quiet. Marc Cucurella and Porro denied France space on the flanks, helping Spain record yet another clean sheet. The European champions have now conceded only one goal in the tournament and extended their unbeaten run to 37 matches dating back to March 2024.

France never found their rhythm. Mbappé failed to register a shot on target, while Michael Olise and Dembélé struggled to break through Spain’s compact defensive structure. Didier Deschamps’ men lacked creativity in midfield and were unable to respond after falling behind.

England Vs Argentina

Attention now turns to the second semifinal between England and Argentina in Atlanta. England arrive after hard-fought victories over Mexico and Norway, relying on an organised defence and clinical finishing. Argentina, meanwhile, have impressed with attacking football, defeating Egypt and Switzerland before overcoming Colombia to reach the last four.

The clash promises an intriguing contest between England’s disciplined structure and Argentina’s flair, with the winner earning the right to face Spain in Sunday’s World Cup final.

People’s News Monitoring Service