‘Hello Sarkar’ set for major overhaul after complaints surge

Kathmandu, Aug 5: The government is planning a major overhaul of the Hello Sarkar platform, turning it into an integrated grievance and public service management system as complaints from citizens continue to rise sharply.

The Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers has prepared a draft concept and implementation plan to combine complaints received through phone, website, email and social media into a single digital platform.

Under the proposed system, citizens will be able to file complaints directly with government agencies through Hello Sarkar and track their status online. Complaints submitted through the toll-free hotline, 1111, will be automatically forwarded to the responsible ministry or agency. If an office fails to respond, the case will be referred back to Hello Sarkar for follow-up.

The system will also store users’ complaint history, merge duplicate complaints, and integrate call centres across government bodies to reduce delays and improve coordination.

The government has also drafted a Citizen Grievance and Integrated Service Management Directive, which proposes a unified complaint-handling system across federal, provincial, and local governments. It sets response deadlines of 24 hours for emergency complaints, three days for highly urgent cases, seven days for urgent cases and 15 days for routine complaints. A case will only be closed after the complainant confirms the issue has been resolved.

Officials say the upgraded platform will serve not only as a complaint registration portal but also as a governance tool to improve public service delivery and help shape government policy.

The expansion comes after a sharp increase in public complaints. Hello Sarkar received 69,724 complaints in fiscal year 2025/26, up 321 per cent from 16,568 the previous year. More than half of the 124,581 complaints registered over the past five years were recorded in the last fiscal year alone.

Deputy Secretary Krishna Sapkota said the surge reflects growing public confidence in the platform and higher expectations from the government. Over the past three months, Hello Sarkar received 50,721 complaints, resolving 39,177 of them.

People’s News Monitoring Service