Koshi CM Karki rejects Oli’s call to resign

Kathmandu, Aug. 5: Koshi Province Chief Minister Hikmat Kumar Karki has refused to step down despite renewed pressure from CPN UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, arguing that his resignation could trigger a constitutional crisis.

The two leaders held a nearly hour-long meeting at Oli’s residence in Gundu on Tuesday evening, where Oli reportedly urged Karki to resign and pave the way for the appointment of a new chief minister.

Karki, however, maintained his earlier position.

“If I resign, it will create constitutional complications and send the wrong political message,” he reportedly told Oli.

According to sources, Oli insisted that Karki should step aside to allow the party to pursue a “new political course.” The meeting ended without any breakthrough, although both sides agreed to hold further talks.

This is not the first time Oli has pressed Karki to resign. He had previously summoned the chief minister to Gundu with the same request, but Karki refused.

Former Koshi Chief Minister Sher Dhan Rai was also sent to Biratnagar to persuade Karki, but failed to change his stance.

Meanwhile, UML leaders have reportedly begun collecting signatures from provincial lawmakers in Biratnagar in an effort to build support for replacing Karki. Sources said Minister for Internal Affairs and Law Indramani Parajuli has been calling lawmakers to his residence and urging them to sign in support of the party’s decision.

Karki has argued that because he was appointed chief minister under Article 168(5) of Nepal’s Constitution, his resignation could create constitutional uncertainty and undermine political stability.