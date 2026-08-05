Adhikari granted bail in Pokhara Airport graft case

Kathmandu, Aug 5: The Special Court has ordered the release of former Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), Pradeep Adhikari, on bail in a corruption case linked to the construction of Pokhara International Airport.

A joint bench of Special Court Chair Basudev Acharya and members Hemanta Rawal and Bidur Koirala on Tuesday directed Adhikari to post bail of Rs 300,000.

The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has accused Adhikari of causing a loss to the state by granting customs and tax exemptions to the contractor involved in the airport’s construction without a legal basis.

Although the court has granted him bail in this case, Adhikari will remain in judicial custody as he is already being held pending trial in another corruption case.

People’s News Monitoring Service