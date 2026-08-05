Landslides, floods disrupt Arniko, Beni-Jomsom, other highways

Kathmandu, Aug 5: Continuous monsoon rains have triggered landslides and floods across Nepal, disrupting traffic on several key highways and leaving some major road links completely blocked, according to Nepal Police.

As of 6:20 am on Wednesday, the Arniko Highway in Sindhupalchok, the Beni, Jomsom road in Mustang, and the Bheri Corridor in Rukum West remained fully closed due to landslides, police said.

The Arniko Highway, Nepal’s main road link to the Chinese border through Kodari, has been blocked after landslides struck the Char Kilo and Kodari sections in Bhotekoshi Rural Municipality. In Mustang, a landslide at Thasang has cut off traffic along the Beni, Jomsom route, a vital road serving the Himalayan district and popular tourist destinations such as Jomsom and Muktinath.

Flooding has also forced the complete closure of the Trishuli, Mailung, Syafrubesi road in Rasuwa, another key route connecting Nepal with the Kerung border crossing in China. Similarly, the Lamosangu, Ramechhap Highway in Dolakha has been shut after swollen rivers damaged sections of the road.

Authorities have also imposed nighttime traffic restrictions on two major highways because of the heightened risk of landslides during heavy rainfall. Vehicles are barred from using the Khurkot, Nepalthok section of the BP Highway from 6 pm to 4 am, while traffic on the Hetauda, Thingan section of the Kanti Highway has been suspended from 5 pm to 5 am.

Meanwhile, road clearance operations have partially restored traffic on several other routes. One-way traffic is now operating on the Sitapaila, Dharke road in Kathmandu, the Mid Hill Highway in Bhojpur, the Kaligandaki Corridor in Baglung, and the Chame, Besishahar road in Manang after landslide debris was cleared.

Nepal experiences frequent landslides and flash floods during the annual monsoon season, often disrupting transportation, isolating mountain communities, and damaging critical infrastructure. Authorities have repeatedly urged travelers to check the latest road conditions before setting out, especially on highways passing through hilly and mountainous areas.

Police have again advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rainfall and to remain alert to possible landslides and flooding along major roads.

People’s News Monitoring Service