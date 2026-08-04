Another Kaptanganj shooting victim dies; death toll rises to three

Kathmandu, Aug. 4: Another person injured in the Kaptanganj violence in Sunsari has died while undergoing treatment, taking the death toll from the incident to three.

According to police, Ravindra Mehta died during treatment at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu.

Kathmandu Police Chief SSP Dilip Ghimire confirmed that Mehta succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical care.

Police had opened fire during clashes between Hindu and Muslim groups in Kaptanganj, killing two local youths at the scene.

Mehta’s death brings the total number of fatalities linked to the Kaptanganj incident to three. Another youth was also killed in Siraha after being struck by police gunfire during related unrest. People’s News Monitoring Service