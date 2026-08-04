PM Shah, Army Chief discuss ways to contain Tarai unrest

Kathmandu, Aug. 4: Prime Minister Balendra Shah and Chief of Army Staff General Ashok Raj Sigdel held a meeting at Singha Durbar on Tuesday.

The meeting began at 10:50 am at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers and was continuing at the time of reporting, according to an official at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Army officials described the meeting as a routine engagement.

The meeting comes days after Prime Minister Shah convened a National Security Council meeting on July 29 following communal tensions in Sunsari and other parts of Madhesh Province. The council discussed measures to contain unrest and maintain law and order in the Tarai Madhesh region.

People’s News Monitoring Service