No plan to silence media through cyber law: Minister

Kathmandu, July 5: Minister for Communications and Information Technology Dr. Bikram Timilsina has said the government has no intention of controlling or intimidating the media under the pretext of the cyber law or any other legislation.

Speaking at a program on “Press Freedom in a Changing Context: Media Laws and Responsible Journalism,” organised by the Nepal Journalists’ Federation in Lalitpur, Timilsina said the government remains committed to protecting press freedom.

He urged media organisations to ensure responsible journalism so that government intervention in cyber-related matters becomes unnecessary. He also called on the media to focus on becoming more accountable and better organised.

Timilsina said the government is not pursuing any policy that would restrict press freedom. He stressed that the government fully recognises press freedom as a fundamental pillar of democracy.

He added that if the government fails to uphold constitutional rights or obstructs their implementation, the country already has constitutional and legal mechanisms to address such grievances. The minister also said the government is ready to hold discussions with journalists whenever dialogue is needed.

People’s News Monitoring Service