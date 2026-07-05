Nepal-UK business forum inks two trade cooperation deals

London, July 5: The Nepal UK Economic Partnership Forum 2026 concluded in London on Friday with the signing of two memorandums of understanding aimed at boosting trade, investment and business cooperation between Nepal and the United Kingdom.

One agreement was signed between the West London Chamber of Commerce and the Confederation of Nepalese Industries (CNI), while the other linked the West London Chamber of Commerce with the Nepal Britain Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NBCCI). West London Chamber Chief Executive Alan Rides and Deputy Chair Dr Renu Raj signed the agreements, while CNI President Birendra Raj Pandey and NBCCI President Dr Roshan Rathi joined virtually from Kathmandu.

According to the Embassy of Nepal in London, the agreements seek to expand private sector partnerships, strengthen business networks and create new opportunities for bilateral trade and investment.

Opening the forum, Nepal’s Chargé d’Affaires to the UK, Bipin Duwadi, said Nepal UK economic ties have gained momentum in recent years. He invited British businesses to invest in Nepal and said discussions on a double taxation avoidance agreement are progressing.

In a video message, Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal said the government remains committed to attracting foreign investment, expanding trade, promoting tourism, encouraging technology transfer and creating jobs. He identified hydropower, renewable energy, tourism, agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing, information technology and digital services as priority sectors for British investment.

British MP Alex Baker called for Nepal to be viewed as an economic partner rather than only a recipient of development assistance. British Ambassador to Nepal Rob Fenn also stressed closer cooperation in trade, sustainable finance, digitalisation and investment.

The forum featured presentations by the Investment Board Nepal and discussions on trade, investment, artificial intelligence, outsourcing and the digital economy. Participants also highlighted the need for clearer policies, stronger institutions, a skilled workforce and closer public private cooperation.

More than 150 policymakers, lawmakers, business leaders, investors, technology experts and members of the Nepali diaspora attended the event, which concluded with business networking sessions aimed at fostering new partnerships.

People’s News Monitoring Service