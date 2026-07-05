UML has scores to settle with Balen, Sudan, says Basnet

Kathmandu, July 5: Mahesh Basnet, secretary of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist), has said the party has “scores to settle” with Prime Minister Balen Shah and Home Minister Sudan Gurung.

Addressing the launch of the party’s “Awakening Campaign” in Lalitpur on Saturday, Basnet said the UML had kept account of incidents ranging from the burning of government buildings, including Singha Durbar, the President’s Office, the Parliament building and the Supreme Court, to the alleged crackdown on UML leaders.

“The UML has a score to settle with Balen and Sudan. You will be held accountable. One by one, everything will be settled,” he said.

Basnet also claimed that UML Vice Chair Bishnu Paudel remains in custody on what he described as “baseless” allegations.

He accused Balen Shah of trying to shield officials from investigation by the anti-graft agency and alleged that Sudan Gurung, whom he claimed had business links with Deepak Bhatt, had remained untouched by authorities.

Referring to media reports that Gurung was missing, Basnet said those responsible for wrongdoing would eventually have to face the consequences.

Basnet further said the party had not forgotten what he described as an attempt to arrest UML Chair K. P. Sharma Oli within 24 hours of his swearing in as prime minister.

He alleged that a coordinated campaign was being carried out through both state institutions and political channels to spread misinformation against the UML leadership.

Basnet also claimed that those involved in the incidents of September 8 and 9 last year (Bhadra 23 and 24 in the Nepali calendar) were now being protected under the current government.

People’s News Monitoring Service