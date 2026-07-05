Sugar mills clear 92% of dues owed to sugarcane farmers: Govt

Kathmandu, July 5: The government says sugar mills have paid about 92 percent of the Rs 13.76 billion they owed to 68,000 sugarcane farmers during the current fiscal year.

Unveiling the government’s first 100-day achievements, government spokesperson Sasmit Pokharel said 13 sugar mills have cleared most of their outstanding payments. He said the remaining dues will be settled before the end of the fiscal year through measures put in place by the government.

Pokharel also said the government has released about Rs 1.52 billion in sugarcane subsidies. Farmers receive Rs 70 per quintal, and the funds have been sent to the relevant agencies for transfer to beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

According to the government’s report, payments delayed by technical issues, including incorrect bank account or PAN details, will also be released after verification.

The report says the government has allocated funds to operate agricultural market information systems and moisture testing centres. It is also expanding soil testing services and distributing soil health cards to farmers.

To encourage investment in agriculture, the government has reduced the risk sharing requirement on agricultural loans of up to Rs 30 million from 75 percent to 60 percent.

The government is also building a nationwide electronic database of farmers. Of the 2.56 million registered farmers, about 750,000 have been verified so far.

Pokharel said relief is being provided to affected families, while studies are underway to identify measures to reduce human wildlife conflict.

People’s News Monitoring Service