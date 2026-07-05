Editors’ hiking calls for stronger protection of heritage sites

Kathmandu, July 5: Journalists have called for stronger efforts to protect Nepal’s historical and cultural heritage during a heritage walk organised on July 4 by the Editors’ Society Nepal at the historic Devichaur area in Ward 7 of Godawari Municipality, Lalitpur.

The event highlighted growing threats to heritage sites from rapid urbanisation, unplanned development, encroachment, natural deterioration and weak conservation efforts. Participants said many sites that reflect Nepal’s history, culture and identity remain neglected despite their significance.

Journalists visited temples, monasteries and natural heritage sites in the Godawari area and stressed the need for the media to bring overlooked heritage issues into the national spotlight and raise public awareness.

Godawari Mayor Gajendra Maharjan said preserving cultural heritage is a shared responsibility of local governments, the media, civil society and local communities. He said the municipality has prioritised conservation, restoration and promotion of historical and religious sites through various programmes.

Deputy Mayor Muna Adhikari said media outlets should play a stronger role in heritage conservation, adding that such initiatives also help promote local tourism. She noted that limited resources have constrained conservation work and called for greater government investment.

Ward 7 Chair Mathura Prasad Bajgain said selecting Devichaur for the programme would help promote the area’s cultural heritage and tourism.

Editors’ Society Nepal General Secretary Shyamkaji Dotel said the walk aimed to publicise Devichaur’s historical, religious and natural heritage through media coverage while encouraging broader conservation efforts. He said protecting heritage is a collective responsibility, not just that of government agencies.

Local experts briefed participants on Devichaur’s history, religious importance and conservation challenges. Journalists collected photographs, videos and field reports, pledging to produce more news reports, photo features and documentaries on heritage issues.

More than 100 journalists joined the event. The Editors’ Society Nepal has organised similar heritage walks in Shivapuri, Nuwakot, and Gufadanda, Sindhupalchok, in recent years. Participants agreed that only close cooperation among governments, communities, heritage agencies and the media can ensure Nepal’s historic sites are preserved for future generations.

People’s News Monitoring Service