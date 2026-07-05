27 Nepalis booked in India over alleged Aadhaar fraud

Kathmandu, July 5: Indian authorities have filed a case against 27 Nepali nationals for allegedly securing Indian identity documents with false information and using them to claim government welfare benefits.

The case was registered in the Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh after an investigation ordered by the District Magistrate, according to Indian media reports.

Balrampur Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said investigators found that the accused, residents of Koilabas in Nepal’s Dang district, had allegedly posed as residents of Balapur, Tulsipur and Sheetalapur Rizwan Galli in Balrampur. They are accused of obtaining Aadhaar cards, voter identity cards and other official Indian documents using the false addresses.

Police said many of the accused were enrolled on voter lists in both Nepal and India and had received benefits under Indian government welfare programmes.

The inquiry also uncovered discrepancies in official records. Investigators found that one registered individual no longer lived at the listed address, while another had died months earlier but remained in government databases.

Police have registered the case under relevant laws and launched a detailed investigation. Authorities are verifying the identity documents with the concerned government agencies and said further legal action will depend on the outcome of the probe.

People’s News Monitoring Service

