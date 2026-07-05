Minibus that plunged into Karnali River in Dailekh still missing

Kathmandu, July 5: Four days have passed since a minibus plunged into the Karnali River in Dailekh, but the wreckage has yet to be found. Search operations have been severely hampered by the river’s strong current and muddy water.

The Force minibus (registration number Karnali Province 02-001 Kha 1055) was traveling from Surkhet to Raskot in Kalikot when it veered off the road at Sangetada in Ward No. 7 of Chamunda Bindrasaini Municipality, Dailekh, and plunged into the Karnali River at around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

As of Sunday, authorities have been unable to determine the condition of the vehicle or confirm the exact number and identities of the passengers on board.

Chief of the Karnali Province Police Office, DIG Jayaraj Sapkota, said that the search operation has become extremely challenging due to the river’s powerful current and murky water. According to him, search teams have been conducting regular operations in likely areas downstream from the accident site, but the vehicle has not yet been located.

“The vehicle has still not been found. We have also not been able to confirm how many people were on board,” Sapkota said. “The heads of all security agencies, along with their teams, are deployed at various locations along the Karnali River to continue the search.”

People’s News Monitoring Service.