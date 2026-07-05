Compensation dispute resolved, construction of Jaynagar–Bardibas Railway gains momentum

Kathmandu, July 5: Construction of the 18-kilometer section of the Jaynagar–Bardibas railway has gathered pace after the resolution of a long-standing land compensation dispute.

According to Nepal Railway Company General Manager Paribesh Parajuli, Indian construction firm IRCON International has resumed work with the goal of extending rail services to Bardibas within the next two years. Track construction is progressing rapidly in the districts of Dhanusha and Mahottari.

Of the 70-kilometer Jaynagar–Bardibas railway project currently under construction, regular passenger train services have been operating on the Jaynagar–Kurtha section since Chaitra 19, 2078 BS.

Meanwhile, the Nepal Railway Company has begun identifying and reclaiming its encroached land. General Manager Parajuli said the company has launched a survey based on official maps after discovering that railway land in several locations had been illegally occupied.

The Jaynagar–Bardibas railway is an important cross-border rail project between Nepal and India. Being developed under bilateral cooperation between the two countries, the broad-gauge railway is expected to facilitate cross-border travel, boost trade and economic activities, and contribute significantly to the expansion of Nepal’s railway infrastructure.

Source: Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS).

People’s News Monitoring Service.