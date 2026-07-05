Traffic suspended on BP Highway after floodwaters damage diversions in Kavrepalanchok

Kathmandu, July 5: Vehicular movement has been suspended along the Kavrepalanchok section of the BP Highway after continuous rainfall caused the water level in the Roshi River to rise.

According to Rabin Karki, chief of the District Police Office, Kavrepalanchok, traffic was halted from 3:00 p.m. today after floodwaters in the Roshi River and Dapcha Khola washed away road diversions following heavy rainfall.

Karki said the highway sustained damage at the Chaukidanda and Ghumaune sections, prompting authorities to suspend the movement of all types of vehicles until further notice.

Vehicles traveling to and from Kathmandu and eastern Nepal have been stopped at Kavrebhanjyang and Mangaltar in Kavrepalanchok, while those on the Sindhuli side have been held at Nepalthok.

Police said traffic will remain suspended until the condition of the highway returns to normal.

People’s News Monitoring Service.