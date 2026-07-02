Open borders, rising risks: Nepal’s foreigner challenge

By Our Reporter

Nepal has long prided itself on welcoming visitors from around the world. Its liberal visa policy, relatively affordable cost of living and open social environment has made it an attractive destination for tourists, trekkers, students, volunteers and businesspeople. Yet that openness has also created opportunities for those who have little interest in tourism. Recent police crackdowns and deportations suggest the government has concluded that visa abuse and cross border crime are no longer isolated incidents but a growing security concern.

The numbers explain the shift. Hundreds of foreign nationals have already been deported this year for visa violations and criminal activities. Police have uncovered cases involving commercial sex work, online fraud, cyber extortion, drug related offenses, human trafficking and illegal employment. Others have been accused of using forged educational documents to obtain student visas. These incidents point to a pattern that authorities can no longer afford to treat as routine immigration violations.

The government’s decision to tighten surveillance is therefore understandable. But stronger enforcement should not be confused with suspicion toward all foreigners. Most visitors obey Nepal’s laws and contribute to tourism, education and business. The challenge is identifying those who misuse Nepal’s hospitality without making the country appear hostile to legitimate travelers.

Tourist visas are meant for tourism, not employment or criminal enterprises. Yet many foreigners have been found working in garment factories, running online scam operations or engaging in commercial sex work after entering on tourist visas. Nepal’s immigration system has historically focused more on facilitating entry than monitoring activities after arrival. Once inside the country, many visitors have been able to move around with limited oversight unless they come into contact with law enforcement.

That gap has attracted different kinds of offenders. Commercial sex work involving foreign women has become one visible concern, particularly in Kathmandu’s Thamel area. Police operations have repeatedly found women entering Nepal as tourists but working in organized prostitution networks. Such activities raise questions not only about immigration enforcement but also about the criminal groups that recruit, transport and manage these women.

Many may themselves be victims of trafficking or coercion rather than independent offenders. Law enforcement therefore needs to investigate the networks behind these operations instead of focusing solely on arrests and deportations.

Illegal employment presents another challenge. Foreign workers accepting low wage jobs without work permits distort the labor market while employers who knowingly hire them undermine immigration rules. Nepal cannot expect compliance if businesses face little risk for employing people on tourist visas. Enforcement must therefore target employers alongside workers.

The rise of cybercrime has added another layer of complexity. Online fraud requires little physical infrastructure. Criminal groups can rent hotel rooms or apartments, operate with laptops and mobile phones and target victims in other countries while remaining largely invisible locally. Nepal’s internet connectivity and relatively low operating costs make it attractive for such operations. Cases involving fake social media profiles, live streaming scams and financial fraud demonstrate that immigration enforcement now overlaps with digital security.

Drug trafficking is another area demanding closer attention. Nepal’s location between two large neighbors makes it vulnerable as both a transit route and a destination. Foreign nationals involved in narcotics networks often exploit weak monitoring systems, international travel routes and temporary accommodation. Even a small number of organized traffickers can create serious public safety risks.

Nepal also faces a less visible problem. Some foreigners enter the country under legitimate covers, including business, education or volunteer work, while pursuing entirely different objectives. These may include financial crimes, document forgery, intelligence gathering or facilitating organized criminal networks. Most foreign businesses and organizations operate legally, but authorities must remain capable of distinguishing legitimate activity from criminal cover operations.

The government’s decision to expand the Foreign National Management Information System is a step in the right direction. Better coordination among hotels, airlines, travel agencies, immigration offices and law enforcement can help authorities detect suspicious patterns much earlier. Digital records can identify overstays, repeated short visits, unusual travel behavior and links between suspects.

Still, technology alone will not solve the problem. Nepal needs stronger intelligence led policing, closer coordination with foreign law enforcement agencies and better screening before visas are issued. Immigration officers require regular training to identify forged documents and suspicious travel histories. Border agencies should also strengthen information sharing with neighboring countries, particularly on organized crime and trafficking networks.

Equally important, enforcement must remain fair and professional. Criminal behavior has no nationality. Authorities should avoid creating the impression that people from particular countries are automatically viewed with suspicion. Investigations must be based on evidence, not stereotypes.

Nepal’s openness has long been one of its strengths. Closing its doors would damage tourism, international education and business investment. The answer lies in smarter immigration management, not harsher immigration policies. Welcoming genuine visitors while keeping out those who abuse Nepal’s hospitality is a difficult balance. As cross border crime becomes more sophisticated, maintaining that balance will be one of the country’s most important security challenges.