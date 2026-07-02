11,000 asset declarations: Will justice be selective?

By Our Reporter

More than 11,000 current and former public officials have submitted wealth declarations to the Property Investigation Commission within six weeks. On paper, it is an encouraging start for a body tasked with examining how public officials accumulated their assets over the past three decades. The sudden jump from around 3,500 declarations to more than 11,000 after the filing deadline was extended shows that many who had initially stayed away eventually chose to comply. Yet the success of this exercise will not be measured by the number of forms collected. It will depend on how thoroughly the commission verifies those declarations and whether it has the courage to act against those who fail the test.

The commission also faces another challenge. More than 2,600 complaints alleging corruption, illegal wealth accumulation, embezzlement and misuse of public property have poured in from the public. That reflects a deep level of frustration among citizens who have watched allegations of unexplained wealth pile up against politicians, judges, bureaucrats and security officials for years without meaningful consequences. Public expectations are high because people see this exercise as an opportunity to address a problem that has long eroded trust in state institutions.

The investigation phase, scheduled to begin in mid-July, will therefore attract far greater scrutiny than the declaration process itself. Filing a statement of assets is largely procedural. Verifying every claim, tracing financial transactions, identifying hidden ownership and taking legal action where necessary demand independence, technical expertise and political backing. That is where many past anti-corruption efforts in Nepal have stumbled.

Nepal has no shortage of laws, commissions and constitutional bodies meant to promote accountability. Every few years, a new mechanism emerges with promises to clean up public life. Initial enthusiasm soon gives way to familiar problems, political interference, selective enforcement, weak investigations and lengthy court battles. High profile cases often fade without resolution while only a handful of relatively powerless individuals face punishment. This pattern has steadily weakened public confidence.

That is why this commission carries unusual significance. It is examining wealth accumulated over two distinct political eras, from the restoration of democracy in 1991 until 2006, and from the beginning of the republican period to the present. These decades saw massive expansion in public spending, infrastructure development, foreign aid, federal restructuring and procurement. They also witnessed repeated corruption scandals involving politicians, civil servants, contractors and public institutions. If unexplained wealth exists, it is likely to be found somewhere within these years.

The breadth of the declarations also sends an important message. Former chief justices, judges, ministers, lawmakers, military officers, police officials, central bank executives and senior bureaucrats are all expected to account for their assets. That broad coverage reduces the risk that the exercise will target only one institution or one political camp. At least in principle, everyone occupies the same legal ground.

Still, equal treatment on paper does not automatically translate into equal treatment during investigations. That is the concern many citizens already express. Nepal’s political history offers plenty of examples where anti-corruption drives gathered momentum until they approached influential figures. At that point, investigations slowed, priorities shifted or legal complications emerged. Public confidence depends less on how many ordinary officials are investigated and more on whether politically connected individuals receive identical scrutiny.

The commission will also need sophisticated investigative tools. Wealth accumulated through corruption rarely sits openly under one person’s name. Assets may be transferred to relatives, invested abroad, routed through shell companies or converted into land, businesses and luxury property. Detecting such arrangements requires cooperation among tax authorities, financial institutions, land registries and international partners. Asset declaration forms alone cannot reveal the whole picture.

The volume of work presents another obstacle. More than 11,000 declarations and thousands of complaints represent an enormous administrative burden. Unless the commission develops clear criteria for prioritizing cases, investigations could become painfully slow. Long delays would only strengthen public skepticism that the process is designed to generate headlines rather than accountability.

Transparency will be equally important. While individual financial details may remain confidential during investigations, the commission should regularly inform the public about its progress. Citizens deserve to know how many cases have been screened, how many investigations have begun, how many declarations contain discrepancies and how many cases eventually lead to prosecution. Silence creates suspicion. Regular updates build credibility.

Ultimately, this exercise is not simply about recovering illegal wealth. It is about rebuilding confidence in public institutions. Corruption carries costs far beyond financial losses. It weakens governance, discourages honest public servants, distorts public investment and convinces citizens that political connections matter more than the rule of law.

The commission has made an encouraging start by bringing thousands of officials into the process. Now comes the difficult part. If investigations remain professional, evidence based and free from political influence, Nepal could take an important step toward restoring accountability. If the process becomes selective or loses momentum once influential names appear, it will join the long list of missed opportunities. The declarations have raised public hope. Only fair investigations and impartial action can justify it.