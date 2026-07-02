NC’s dissident faction opens contact office

Kathmandu, July 2: The dissident faction of the Nepali Congress has established a contact office. According to leader Prakash Sharan Mahat, the office has been set up in a house at Chundevi, Kathmandu, and cleaning and preparation work is currently underway before it becomes operational.

“We didn’t even have a place to meet. Now we have jointly rented a house. We have arranged it so that we can hold meetings and discussions there. It is currently being cleaned,” he said. “From now on, we will meet and hold discussions there.”

Mahat clarified that the primary purpose of establishing the contact office is to facilitate meetings and discussions among the faction’s leaders. He added that, for the time being, the leaders of the dissident faction have agreed to jointly bear the office’s operating expenses.

Mahat further said that the party president and vice president had not responded to the demands put forward by the dissident faction. Therefore, the faction decided to establish a contact office to discuss its future course of action.

The dissident faction has decided to wait for a few more days before determining its next course of action. Having already completed gatherings in all seven provinces, the group is now planning to organize a national convention in Kathmandu. However, for the time being, it is adopting a wait-and-see strategy.

People’s News Monitoring Service.