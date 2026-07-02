Breast and cervical cancer awareness program held for Miss Nepal 2026 contestants

Kathmandu, July 2: The Nepal Cancer Relief Society, in coordination with The Hidden Treasure, successfully organized a breast and cervical cancer awareness program for the contestants of Miss Nepal 2026 at AITM College, Khumaltar, Lalitpur.

According to the organizers, the objective of the program was to raise awareness among the contestants about breast and cervical cancers—the two most common cancers affecting women in Nepal. The session focused on the importance of timely awareness, prevention, early screening, and treatment. The Nepal Cancer Relief Society has been conducting cancer awareness, screening, and health education programs across the country.

During the program, senior oncologist Dr. Rajani Jha provided detailed information on the risk factors for cancer, early warning signs, the importance of regular health checkups, the benefits of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, and how adopting a healthy lifestyle can help reduce the risk of cancer. She particularly emphasized the need for women to undergo regular Pap smear tests, receive the HPV vaccine, perform breast self-examinations, and undergo mammography when necessary. She also stressed that cancer is highly treatable when detected at an early stage and urged participants to remain vigilant about their health.

The Miss Nepal 2026 contestants actively participated in the interactive session, engaging with the medical experts and asking questions. They expressed their commitment to sharing the knowledge they had gained with people in their communities and contributing to greater public awareness of women’s health issues.

The Nepal Cancer Relief Society stated that it has been reaching communities through similar awareness programs aimed at promoting the early detection, prevention, and treatment of cancer. The organization has been conducting continuous awareness campaigns in schools, colleges, and communities, with a special focus on women’s health promotion and cancer control.

Among those present at the program were senior oncologist Dr. Rajani Jha of Kathmandu Cancer Center; Ajaya Ratna Sthapit, President of The Hidden Treasure; former President Subarna Chhetri; contestant manager Aadhya Karki; content creator Sophia Byanjankar; President of the Nepal Cancer Relief Society Hari Gopal Pradhan; President of Nhujah Guthi, Sur Bahadur Shrestha; program coordinator Yubika Shrestha; office assistant Abhisha Rasaili; and the contestants of Miss Nepal 2026, including Isha Subedi, Pranisa Khanal, Yukta Poudel, Anshu Kunwar, Sangeeta Poudel, Shraddha Adhikari, Kasis Subba, Manaswi Sharma, Sushma Bhandari, Pratistha Acharya, Arya Nishant, Ayushma K.C. Khatri, Shitanshu Dhakal, Pratima Khadka, Prema Lamgade, Mahima Pant, Dipmala Dhakal, Seja Shrestha, Vibhusha Basnet, Swikriti Gyawali, Chandani Shrestha, Shriyashi Shrestha, Arbisha Thapa, and Rachana Bhattarai.

The awareness program concluded with enthusiastic participation.

People’s News Monitoring Service.