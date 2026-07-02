Minibus plunges into Karnali River in Dailekh

Kathmandu, July 2: A minibus plunged into the Karnali River in Dailekh district today while en route from Surkhet to Kalikot.

According to police, the Force minibus (registration number Karnali Province 02-001 Kha 1055) veered off the Karnali Highway at Sangetar, Ward No. 7 of Chamunda Bindrasaini Municipality, and fell about 400 meters into the river.

District Police Office Dailekh Information Officer Laxman Pachabhaiya said one person was rescued from the accident site in an unconscious state.

The condition of the other passengers remains unknown, and authorities have yet to determine how many people were on board the vehicle.

People’s News Monitoring Service.