Government’s reforms gather pace, results remain elusive

By Our Reporter

The first 100 days of the Balen Shah government have been defined by energy, urgency and a clear willingness to challenge long established ways of governing. Within hours of taking office, the Cabinet approved an ambitious 100-point reform agenda that sought to reshape public administration, strengthen accountability and modernize service delivery. In three months, the government has undoubtedly changed the pace of governance. Yet speed alone cannot measure success. Many of the reforms remain at the policy stage, while the public is still waiting for improvements that directly affect jobs, incomes and everyday life.

The government’s strongest achievement has been its willingness to act where previous administrations hesitated. Ministries have been reduced, digital services expanded, anti-corruption investigations revived and bureaucracy placed under closer scrutiny. These moves have signaled a government prepared to confront institutional inertia. At the same time, implementation has repeatedly collided with legal challenges, technical limitations and resistance from within the state machinery. That gap between ambition and execution has become the defining story of the administration’s first three months.

This mixed picture explains why public opinion remains divided. Supporters see a government laying the foundation for long term reform. Critics see announcements moving faster than outcomes. Both views contain elements of truth. The government deserves credit for changing the direction of governance, but it has not yet produced enough measurable results to claim that its reform agenda is transforming the country.

One of the administration’s biggest strengths has been its focus on institutional reform rather than short term political populism. Reducing the number of ministries from 25 to 17 was more than a cost cutting exercise. It reflected an effort to create a leaner state. Introducing performance indicators for ministries and drafting a civil service code of conduct also signaled that the government wants bureaucrats to be judged by results rather than seniority.

The expansion of digital governance follows the same logic. Wider use of electronic procurement, online applications and digital monitoring has begun reducing paperwork and making government services more accessible. Improvements in education services, including timely publication of examination results, online access to grade sheets and digital applications for re totaling, show that technology can simplify interactions between citizens and the state. These are practical reforms that directly affect people’s daily lives.

The government’s anti-corruption campaign has also attracted attention. Reopening high profile investigations and establishing a commission to examine the assets of senior public officials have sent a strong political message. Even if convictions remain distant, the willingness to reopen sensitive files signals a departure from the culture of selective accountability that has often defined Nepali politics.

Yet symbolism alone cannot sustain public confidence. The government’s biggest weakness remains the economy. Economic indicators that matter most to ordinary citizens have shown little improvement. Businesses continue to complain about weak demand, investment has not accelerated and job creation remains sluggish. Revenue collection has also failed to meet expectations. For households struggling with rising living costs and limited employment opportunities, governance reforms mean little unless they translate into economic relief.

Some of the government’s headline promises have also stalled. The proposed banking red flag system remains incomplete because of technical problems. Mandatory electronic billing for large businesses has not been fully implemented. The promised free blue bus service for women across all seven provinces has barely moved beyond the announcement stage. These delays illustrate that announcing reforms is often easier than delivering them.

Legal resistance has emerged as another obstacle. The Supreme Court’s interim order allowing politically affiliated student organizations to continue operating in universities highlighted the limits of executive authority. Similar challenges could arise as the government attempts to end politically affiliated unions in the civil service and education sectors. Reform in a democratic system cannot rely solely on political determination. It must also withstand legal scrutiny and institutional checks.

The government’s handling of landless settlements presents another difficult balance. Efforts to clear encroachments from riverbanks and public land have demonstrated administrative resolve. At the same time, criticism that evictions have moved faster than rehabilitation raises legitimate humanitarian concerns. Long standing problems cannot be solved overnight, as Prime Minister Shah has argued, but durable solutions require both enforcement and social protection. Focusing only on one risk undermining the other.

Another challenge is managing expectations. The government entered office with unusually high public trust. That trust was built on promises of doing politics differently. High expectations create political capital, but they also shorten the public’s patience. Citizens are willing to wait for reforms only if they see consistent progress. Delays that might have been tolerated under previous governments attract far greater scrutiny today because this administration promised faster delivery.

The first 100 days should therefore be viewed as the beginning of a longer process rather than a final verdict. The government has shown political courage in pursuing structural reforms that many predecessors avoided. It has also demonstrated a willingness to embrace technology, improve transparency and challenge entrenched interests. Those are meaningful achievements.

Even so, governments are ultimately judged by outcomes, not intentions. Administrative reforms must produce faster services. Anti-corruption campaigns must end with convictions, not only investigations. Digital platforms must become fully functional. Economic reforms must create jobs and restore business confidence. The coming months will determine whether the government’s energetic start develops into lasting change or remains an ambitious opening chapter with limited results. The foundations have been laid. Delivering on them is now the administration’s greatest test.