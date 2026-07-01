S. Arabia grants royal pardon to 33 Nepali prisoners

Kathmandu, July 1: Saudi Arabia has granted a royal pardon to 33 Nepali prisoners, a move welcomed by the Government of Nepal as another sign of the close and friendly ties between the two countries.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere appreciation to the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for extending the amnesty on the occasion of Ramadan 1447 AH (2026). The ministry described the decision as a reflection of the longstanding friendship, mutual goodwill, and strong bilateral relations shared by the two nations.

According to the ministry, the royal pardon was granted after the Nepali government, through the Embassy of Nepal in Riyadh, formally requested clemency for the inmates. Saudi authorities approved the request under the country’s royal amnesty programme, which is periodically announced on important religious occasions for eligible prisoners who meet legal requirements.

The 33 Nepali nationals are expected to return home after completing the remaining legal and administrative procedures required under Saudi law. Nepali diplomatic officials in Riyadh are coordinating with the Saudi authorities to facilitate the process.

The Foreign Ministry said the government remains committed to safeguarding the welfare and rights of Nepali citizens living and working abroad through diplomatic engagement and consular support. It also thanked the Saudi government for its continued cooperation on issues concerning the Nepali community.

Saudi Arabia is one of the largest destinations for Nepali migrant workers, with hundreds of thousands of Nepalis employed in sectors including construction, hospitality, domestic work, health care, and services. Labour migration has become a key pillar of economic relations between the two countries, with remittances from Saudi Arabia contributing significantly to Nepal’s economy.

The latest royal pardon is expected to bring relief to the families of the released prisoners, many of whom have been waiting for years to reunite with their loved ones. It also underscores the growing diplomatic cooperation between Kathmandu and Riyadh in addressing the concerns of Nepali nationals residing in the Gulf nation.