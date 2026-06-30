Don’t blame system for political failures: Angdembe

Kathmandu, June 30: Bhishmaraj Angdembe, the parliamentary party leader of the Nepali Congress, has said that questioning Nepal’s current system of governance reflects political immaturity.

Addressing a program at Singha Durbar on Tuesday to mark the 68th Parliament Day, Angdembe stressed that no one should undermine the achievements secured through the sacrifices of the Nepali people.

He said attempts to question the existing governance system are often made to conceal failures in leadership and a lack of vision. Describing the current federal structure, with seven provinces and a three-tier system of government, as the historic outcome of Nepal’s long political struggle, he warned against holding it hostage to indecision driven by emotion, impulse, or temporary political sentiment.

“It feels as though we are once again moving toward attacking the very system of governance we fought to establish, and that is not a good sign,” Angdembe said. “We have started blaming the system for our own incompetence and immature thinking. It is wrong to question it without allowing it to function properly in practice.”

He emphasized that the federal structure must be implemented in a way that delivers tangible benefits to the people, arguing that no one should create doubts about a system that represents a major historical achievement.

Angdembe also said Parliament Day should not be observed merely as a ceremonial event, but as an opportunity to reaffirm a firm commitment to the country and its people.

He called on all political parties and stakeholders to turn that commitment into concrete action and move forward with determination.

People’s News Monitoring Service