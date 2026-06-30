Floods, landslides disrupt major highways across Nepal

Kathmandu, June 30: Floods, landslides, road maintenance work, and continuous rainfall have disrupted traffic on several major highways across Nepal, affecting both full and partial road access.

According to the Nepal Police, as of 8:00 am today, multiple highways in different provinces remain either completely or partially blocked.

In Koshi Province, flooding has reduced traffic to one lane on the Mid Hill Highway at Bokhim, Bhojpur Municipality, Ward 5, in Bhojpur District. Similarly, vehicles are operating on a single lane along the Mechi Highway at Rajduwali, Ilam Municipality, Ward 9, after a landslide blocked part of the road.

In Bagmati Province, traffic has been suspended on the Kathmandu, Nepalthok, and Katunje road sections due to the risk of flooding. The Kulekhani, Fakhel, Pharping, Kathmandu road section at Mahalaxmi, Indrasarowar Rural Municipality, Ward 4, in Makwanpur, has been completely closed for road maintenance. Police said the road is expected to remain closed for about a month while repair work continues.

The Nepal-China Friendship Bridge at Rasuwagadhi in Gosainkunda Rural Municipality, Ward 2, Rasuwa, has also been closed until July 1 for maintenance.

Elsewhere in Bagmati Province, the Kantilokpath at Bingan, Bakaiya Rural Municipality, Ward 12, Makwanpur, remains completely blocked after a landslide. The Bhattedanda, Hetauda section of the Kantilokpath at Chhampi, Bagmati Rural Municipality, Ward 3, Lalitpur, has also been shut due to continuous rainfall.

On the BP Highway, flooding has reduced traffic to one lane at Kaldhunga in Roshi Rural Municipality, Ward 11, Kavrepalanchok.

In Lumbini Province, a landslide at Dudkhola in Panini Rural Municipality, Ward 2, Arghakhanchi, has limited traffic to one lane on the Saljhandi-Dhorpatan road section.

The Nepal Police has urged travellers to check the latest road conditions with the relevant authorities before setting out and to use alternative routes where possible.

People’s News Monitoring Service