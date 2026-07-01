Monsoon forces Chitwan National Park to halt jungle safaris

Chitwan, July 1: Chitwan National Park has suspended all jungle safari operations inside the protected area from Wednesday as the monsoon season brings heightened safety risks for visitors and creates a more suitable environment for wildlife breeding.

The annual suspension comes as heavy rainfall increases the risk of flash floods, swollen streams, fallen trees, and muddy forest tracks that can make travel inside the park hazardous. Park officials said the move is intended to protect both tourists and wildlife during the peak monsoon period.

The rainy season is also a critical breeding period for many mammals, birds, and other wildlife. Reducing human activity inside the park during this time helps minimise disturbance to animals as they breed and raise their young.

The park has followed the same seasonal practice for years, with safari operations usually resuming around the Dashain festival after officials assess road conditions and weather patterns.

Information Officer Avinash Thapa Magar said the closure will remain in place until further notice. He explained that monsoon rains frequently damage unpaved forest roads and block access routes, making jeep safaris difficult to operate safely.

Although jeep safaris inside the national park have been suspended, tourism activities will not come to a complete halt. Visitors can still enjoy jeep safaris in nearby community forests, where routes remain open and are managed separately from the national park.

Commercial safari vehicles normally enter the park through gateways in Sauraha, Kasara, Meghauli, Madi, and parts of Nawalparasi District. These routes attract thousands of domestic and international visitors every year.

Recognised as one of Nepal’s premier wildlife destinations and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Chitwan National Park is home to endangered species including the one-horned rhinoceros, Bengal tiger, gharial crocodile, and hundreds of bird species. Jungle safaris remain the park’s biggest attraction, giving visitors a chance to explore its forests and grasslands while observing wildlife in its natural habitat.

Park authorities have urged tourists planning monsoon visits to check the latest travel advisories and choose alternative activities available outside the core protected area until safari operations resume.

People’s News Monitoring Service