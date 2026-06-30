Susta Save Campaign stages sit-in at Maitighar Mandala

Kathmandu, June 30: The Susta Save Campaign staged a sit-in protest at Maitighar Mandala in Kathmandu on Tuesday, demanding concrete government action on issues concerning the Susta region.

The campaign put forward a three-point demand: that the government undertake firm diplomatic initiatives to prevent Indian encroachment; immediately grant Nepali citizenship to the residents of Susta; and distribute land ownership certificates (lalpurjas) for the land they have been cultivating.

Protesters carried Nepali national flags and displayed placards bearing slogans such as, “Protect Susta, Protect the People of Susta,” “Safeguard the Border, Citizenship, and Land Ownership Certificates,” and “Respect Sovereignty, Not Encroachment.”

People’s News Monitoring Service.